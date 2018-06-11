Concerts set out to celebrate summer

TWO concerts celebrating the summer solstice are being held next weekend.

Both take place on Sunday, June 17, which is also Father’s Day.

The first, at Holmwood in Binfield Heath, is billed as “a tempting mix of classical and modern songs from a wide musical heritage”.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Courtesy of Lord and Lady Marks, the beautiful grounds of their 18th century house will host another performance from Oxford Lieder, with solos, ensembles and instrumental pieces from Mozart, Gounod, Saint-Saëns, Strauss, Elgar and Vaughan Williams.

“Performers include soprano Raphaela Papadakis, mezzo-soprano Bethan Langford, baritone Martin Hässler, violinist Jonathan Stone and pianist Sholto Kynoch.

“To take advantage of the long summer evening, concert-goers are invited to bring a picnic. The grounds open at 4.30pm and the entertainment starts at 5.30pm, with a 90-minute interval for supper between the two halves.”

Tickets are £25 with some concessions available. There will be free parking on site on the day.

For more information and to book, visit www.binfieldheath.org.uk or Binfield Heath Stores.

Later the same evening, the Trinity Concert Band is hosting its own concert of “Midsummer Music” in the newly refurbished theatre at Leighton Park School in Shinfield Road, Reading, from 7.30pm.

The programme will feature major works by Nigel Hess (The Lochnagar Suite) and Frank Ticheli (An American Elegy), with other highlights set to include the duet from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers arranged for two euphonium players.

Tickets are priced £12 in advance or £13 on the door, with free entry for children under 16 accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to book, call 0845 2263047 or visit www.trinityband.co.uk