Music school children stage gala concert

SOME of Henley Music School’s cohort of more than 400 children gave a gala concert at Phyllis Court Club to showcase their hard work and achievement over the last year.

Groups included the violin club, mini choir, wind band, brass ensemble, Valley Road guitar group and Sacred Heart samba drummers along with the Youthful Orchestra.

All the performers came together for a finale of a specially arranged version of Mull of Kintyre, renamed for the occasion “Henley-on-Thames” with words by Peter Williams, the oldest member of the Youthful Orchestra.

The capacity audience in the Findlay Suite included Henley Mayor Glen Lambert and the trustees of the school, which recently became a charity.

Founder Laura Reineke said: “It was an impressive display of the range of music education available at the school.”

To join the Youthful Orchestra or enrol a child at the music school, visit www.henleymusicschool.co.uk

The school offers up to 100 per cent bursaries on fees and free loan of an instrument.