Awards nominees are shining bright

ONE of the brightest new bands in the folk firmament is playing Nettlebed village club on Monday night.

Granny’s Attic have previously been nominated for the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, with singer Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne picking up an individual nomination. Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “They are a fantastic young trio who play the tradition with verve, energy and their own inimitable style.”

Monday’s show starts at 8.15pm. Tickets are priced £14 in advance. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk