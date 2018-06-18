Singing duo lined up for village fete

TWO of the members of a four-man band have agreed to perform as a duo at the Harpsden village fete on Sunday (June 17).

The popular annual event, which coincides with Father’s Day, will feature music from Richard Lohan and Stephen Blackmore of The Loops.

Co-organiser Jane Burtt said: “As usual there will be something for all at the traditional fete, but new and popular for this year we have singing duo The Loops.

“Usually a four-man band, Richard and Steve are going it alone as a one-off to perform at the fete as Steve lives one minute’s walk from the venue!

“They have played winter seasons in the Alps, livened up countless weddings and enjoyed tours of Europe and the USA.

“Cream teas are back in the village hall, burgers and the bar will be on hand, there are dogs, dancers, a circus man, reptiles, ponies, a giant bouncy slide, gifts, cakes and all the usual games to try.”

The fete runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, with registration for the dog show opening at 12.15pm.