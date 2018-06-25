Monday, 25 June 2018

Choir is bringing ‘Midsummer Music’ to church

AN evening of “Midsummer Music” is in store at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon next Friday (June 29) courtesy of the Reading Phoenix Choir.

In May 2015 the choir, which has regularly appeared on radio and television, represented England at the Cork International Choral Festival.

Friday’s concert starts at 7.30pm. During the interval, drinks and canapés will be served outside the church on the village green, weather permitting.

Tickets, which include wine and canapés, are priced £15. To book, call 07974 918707 or visit www. readingphoenixchoir.com/
checkendon

