Creole master back for jazz workshop

SOME of the UK’s top jazz players are returning to Henley this summer to offer aspiring musicians the benefit of their experience and expertise.

Now in its sixth year, the Henley Jazz Workshop is running at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens from Monday, July 30, to Friday, August 3.

Returning to the teaching line-up this year is clarinet and sax maestro Thomas L’Etienne.

Workshop co-organiser Liz Jones said: “Thomas divides his time between his native Germany and Brazil, where his creole playing has many followers. He is also a genuine representative of today’s New Orleans music.

“Other tutors are the renowned saxophonist Karen Sharp, legendary guitarist Denny Ilett, talented and entertaining trumpeter Jonny Bruce, and established bass and guitar tutor Andy Crowdy.

“The workshop caters for instrumentalists with some playing experience, who want to play jazz in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

“Rhythm as well as front line instruments are welcome to this week of group sessions interspersed with informative talks and sectionals. Whatever your level, come along and have some fun!”

On the Wednesday evening (August 1), four of the tutors will be playing a “masterclass” concert at the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row.

Then on the Friday (August 3), there is a performance for friends and family in Badgemore Primary School’s main hall, which will transform into a jazz club for the evening.

Liz added: “Bookings for the workshop are now being taken, with places costing £300 for the week. We still have one half price place for an 18- to 25-year-old.”

For more information and to book, visit www.

henleyjazzworkshop.com or email organisers Liz Jones on liz@ejahenley.co.uk or Carol Crowdy on carol@ace-lpm.com

Tickets for the Crooked Billet gig are £15. For table reservations, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk