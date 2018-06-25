Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Songs from shows to light up chapel

Songs from shows to light up chapel

A SELECTION of “Songs from the Shows” will be lighting up the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College tomorrow night (Saturday).

The 7.30pm concert is being staged by Pangbourne Choral Society.

Billed as a “light summer concert” the programme features choral and solo medleys from hit West End and Broadway musicals including Evita, Matilda, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story and Hair.

Choral society chairman Mick Lewers said: “We just love having the chance to sing very different repertoire to the more familiar classical/sacred music. It poses very different challenges for us as singers and this format seems very attractive to audiences at a time when there are plenty of other interests to catch their eye.”

Tickets are £10 for adults, including a programme, and £3 for ages 18 and under.

To book, visit the choral society online at www.
pangbournechoral.org.uk

Advance tickets are also available from choral society members and from Garlands Organic in Reading Road, Pangbourne.

Early booking is advised, but some tickets may be available on the door.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33