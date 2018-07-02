Singer promises to be ‘sur la chanson’

CAVERSHAM-based singer Alan Clayson will be bringing a touch of French sophistication to Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Sunday night (July 1).

“Clayson Sings Chanson” will see him exploring and performing songs in French and English by artists including Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and Paul Verlaine.

Clayson tracks their impact on contemporary songwriters from Marc Almond to Jarvis Cocker, with their emphasis on dramatic storytelling.

He is accompanied by Andy Lavery on keyboards.

The concert starts at 7.30pm at the Altwood Road venue. Tickets are £14. For more information and to book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

n Two of folk music’s most highly regarded musicians, Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, have joined forces for the first time as a duo and are playing Nettlebed village club on Monday night (July 2). Doors open at 8pm and the concert starts at 8.15pm. Tickets are £16 via 01628 636620 or www.nettlebed

folkclub.co.uk. There is limited availability for Dougie MacLean on July 9.