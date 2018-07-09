Monday, 09 July 2018

Students to shine

STUDENTS from the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust’s summer school will be in concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead later this month.

They will be performing with Laurie Holloway and his trio in the Courtyard Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 21.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01628 788997 or visiting www.norden.farm

