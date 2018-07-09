Students to shine

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
STUDENTS from the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust’s summer school will be in concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead later this month.
They will be performing with Laurie Holloway and his trio in the Courtyard Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 21.
Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01628 788997 or visiting www.norden.farm
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
