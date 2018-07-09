Choir’s Broadway venture

SONGS from the shows will be front and centre tomorrow night (Saturday) when the South Chiltern Choral Society presents “An Evening on Broadway”.

The concert at Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road, Caversham, starts at 7pm, with the grounds opening for picnics at 5pm.

The choir’s musical director Paul Burke will conduct, with pianist Thomas Graff providing accompaniment.

The programme features songs from West Side Story (America, Tonight, Somewhere), Porgy and Bess (It Ain’t Necessarily So, Summertime, I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’), and Les Misérables (Castle on a Cloud, I Dreamed a Dream, At the End of the Day).

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for under-18s. For more information, visit www.southchilternchoral

society.org.uk

For online bookings, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/sccs