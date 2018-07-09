Choir’s Broadway venture

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
SONGS from the shows will be front and centre tomorrow night (Saturday) when the South Chiltern Choral Society presents “An Evening on Broadway”.
The concert at Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road, Caversham, starts at 7pm, with the grounds opening for picnics at 5pm.
The choir’s musical director Paul Burke will conduct, with pianist Thomas Graff providing accompaniment.
The programme features songs from West Side Story (America, Tonight, Somewhere), Porgy and Bess (It Ain’t Necessarily So, Summertime, I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’), and Les Misérables (Castle on a Cloud, I Dreamed a Dream, At the End of the Day).
Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for under-18s. For more information, visit www.southchilternchoral
society.org.uk
For online bookings, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/sccs
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say