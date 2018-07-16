Choir’s ‘Wonderful’ concert raises £1,950 for charity

SHIPLAKE Commmunity Choir and the Ferio Saxophone Quartet raised £1,950 for charity with a concert called “Wonderful Tonight” at Christ Church in Henley on June 16.

The sung programme featured popular music including the best of Bond film music and Rodgers and Hammerstein on Broadway.

Ferio played a selection of light classical music including a selection from Carmen by Bizet and a medley from West Side Story.

It was a great concert for the whole family which earned a standing ovation.

Ferio, initiated by Huw Wiggin, came together while the quartet were studying at the Royal College of Music in 2012 and they are now one of the leading groups of their kind

The Shiplake Community Choir is supported by Shiplake College, which provides a rehearsal space and is led by the college’s choir specialist Louise Rapple-Moore.

The concert proceeds went to the Chilterns Centre for disabled children in Henley.