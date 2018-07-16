Quartet is serving up ‘summer jazz’

FOLLOWING the success of the first ever Jazz at St Andrew’s concert last autumn, the Simon Lasky Quartet is returning to the Albert Road church tomorrow night (Saturday).

A spokesman for the organisers Concerts in Caversham said: “It’s the same star line-up as in October except that our vocalist this time will be the world-renowned Nina Ferro. Together they will present an evening of relaxing and enjoyable jazz standards.

“Singer-songwriter Nina is fast making her mark as one of the brightest stars of the international music scene. A multi-award-winning vocalist, songwriter, session and recording artist, her powerful, evocative voice, stunning vocal range and captivating stage presence have earned her an enviable international reputation.”

Tickets are £16/£18 in advance. To book, call 0118 948 4112 or call in to Waltons the Jewellers.