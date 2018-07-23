Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Two clubs coming together for concert

Two clubs coming together for concert

CROOKED Billet music night favourites the Moscow Drug Club are playing the Salisbury Club in Queen Street next Saturday (July 28).

The band describe themselves as “a curious musical place where certain elements of Thirties Berlin cabaret, Hot Club de France, Nuevo Tango and Gypsy Campfire meet, have a few to drink and stagger arm in arm into the darkness of some eastern European cobbled street on a mission to find the bar where Django Reinhardt and Tom Waits are having an after-hours jam with the local Tziganes.”

Combining their original material with songs by the likes of Jaques Brel, Leornard Cohen, Tom Waits and Bertolt Brecht, Moscow Drug Club provide an intoxicating and intimate musical experience.

A gin bar will open at 7pm, with music from 8pm.

Tickets are £15, available from the In the Groove record shop in Reading Road or by calling (01491) 571774. For more information, visit www.moscowdrugclub.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33