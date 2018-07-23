Two clubs coming together for concert

CROOKED Billet music night favourites the Moscow Drug Club are playing the Salisbury Club in Queen Street next Saturday (July 28).

The band describe themselves as “a curious musical place where certain elements of Thirties Berlin cabaret, Hot Club de France, Nuevo Tango and Gypsy Campfire meet, have a few to drink and stagger arm in arm into the darkness of some eastern European cobbled street on a mission to find the bar where Django Reinhardt and Tom Waits are having an after-hours jam with the local Tziganes.”

Combining their original material with songs by the likes of Jaques Brel, Leornard Cohen, Tom Waits and Bertolt Brecht, Moscow Drug Club provide an intoxicating and intimate musical experience.

A gin bar will open at 7pm, with music from 8pm.

Tickets are £15, available from the In the Groove record shop in Reading Road or by calling (01491) 571774. For more information, visit www.moscowdrugclub.com