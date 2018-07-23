Jazz musicians are playing 'The Cube'

JAZZ musicians from Reading and Düsseldorf will be sharing the stage at Reading’s Station Hill Plaza on Wednesday (July 25), writes Trevor Bannister.

The evening concert runs from 7.30pm to 10pm and features the talents of trumpet player Stuart Henderson and guest saxophonist Reiner Witzel from Düsseldorf.

They will be joined by an outstanding rhythm section comprising Pete Billington on piano, bassist Raph Mizraki and Simon Price on drums for a scintillating evening of classic bebop and contemporary jazz.

A spokesman for concert organisers Jazz in Reading said: “Reading is lucky to have such a talented and inventive jazz musician as Stuart Henderson in its midst. Possessed of a beautifully polished tone on trumpet and flugelhorn, honed to perfection over 25 years’ service in The Regimental Band of Her Majesty’s Scots Guards, he ranks as one Britain’s top brass players.”

The concert will be held in The Cube, a temporary 94-seat structure that is also the flagship venue for the Reading Fringe Festival. This will be located close to Reading Station, in front of the Village Tin café-bar.

Tickets are £15 (plus booking fee), available from www.jazzinreading.com