Singing afternoon

A SINGING afternoon for women featuring a medley of songs by music theatre composer Stephen Schwartz will be staged in Charvil next month.

Songs including Day by Day from Godspell, Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas and For Good and Defying Gravity from Wicked will be arranged from a two-part choir directed by singing teacher Suzanne Newman.

The event at the village hall in Park Lane runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 15, and costs £10, which includes copies of the music and refreshments.

To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman
@btinternet.com

