Youth project take on American classic

THE Wycombe Swan’s annual youth project returns next Thursday (August 11) with a new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Oklahoma!

This colourful 75th anniversary adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s classic American musical features 160 local youngsters.

Oklahoma! overflows with well-known songs such as I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No, Surrey With a Fringe On Top and, of course, the rousing title song itself.

The plot celebrates the America’s pioneering spirit as we follow Curly and the girl of his dreams, Laurey, as they travel down love’s highway on an extremely bumpy Surrey ride.

The annual youth project is now in its 26th year and brings together local children to stage a full-scale musical in just two weeks.

Performances are next Thursday and Friday (7pm) and next Saturday (2pm and 7pm). Tickets are £17 (£15 conc), from the box office on 01494 512000 or www.wycombeswan.co.uk