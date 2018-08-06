Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youth project take on American classic

THE Wycombe Swan’s annual youth project returns next Thursday (August 11) with a new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Oklahoma!

This colourful 75th anniversary adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s classic American musical features 160 local youngsters.

Oklahoma! overflows with well-known songs such as I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No, Surrey With a Fringe On Top and, of course, the rousing title song itself.

The plot celebrates the America’s pioneering spirit as we follow Curly and the girl of his dreams, Laurey, as they travel down love’s highway on an extremely bumpy Surrey ride.

The annual youth project is now in its 26th year and brings together local children to stage a full-scale musical in just two weeks.

Performances are next Thursday and Friday (7pm) and next Saturday (2pm and 7pm). Tickets are £17 (£15 conc), from the box office on 01494 512000 or www.wycombeswan.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33