Megan returns for pub date

MEGAN HENWOOD will return to the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row for an intimate gig.

The singer and song-writer, who was born in Henley but now lives in Oxford, will be performing alongside special guest Pete Thomas on August 15.

Megan has been performing since she was nine years old and in 2009 won the coveted BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award alongside her brother Joe.

Since then she has recorded three highly rated albums and has become increasingly popular playing solo and with her band.

Megan has appeared at high-profile festivals, including the Cambridge Folk Festival, Secret Garden, Larmer Tree and Cropredy, where she performed to a crowd of 40,000.

Chef proprietor Paul Clerehugh said: “Megan’s music isn’t ‘finger in the ear, moaning folk tunes, it’s vibrant, melodic, fresh and energetic and her powerful, poignant and witty lyrics are woven around timeless pop melodies.”

The music cover charge is £15 and the full regular menu is available. Dinner is from 7pm followed by music at about 8.50pm.

For more information and to book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet

.co.uk