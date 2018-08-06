L!sten to rising pop star at intimate gig

A POP singer and songwriter and a rock band will jointly headline a concert in Henley from 8pm tonight (Friday).

Magoos in Hart Street will host the latest “L!sten” event, which has been organised as part of the “intimate acoustic music” or “IAM” series of gigs.

Natalie Holmes, who has also performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House is appearing for the first time.

Bristol-born Holmes writes lilting, haunting and invigorating pop songs and kick-started her musical career by uploading songs online. She now has more than one million hits on YouTube and a loyal following on social media.

Natalie has clocked up four EPs, all of which featured in the iTunes and Top 10 singer/songwriter charts, and her songs have been played on Made in Chelsea.

Also headlining is Little Brother Eli, an energetic four-piece band from Oxford combining rock, disco and electro sounds with hip-hop rhythms.

They have toured extensively since their conception in 2013 and are beginning to get the recognition they deserve on platforms like BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

Folk musician Louise Colam, who came up with the “IAM” concept in 2014, said: “Keeping things fresh, IAM aims to create shows which mix genres and push boundaries in terms of styles and this show will not disappoint.

“Come along to Magoos to catch these artists in the most intimate setting you are likely to ever see them.”

Tickets are £8 on the door or £6 online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/iam

• Blax Abbath, a Black Sabbath covers band, are performing a free gig at Lovibonds Brewery, off Greys Road car park, tomorrow (Saturday) from 8pm.