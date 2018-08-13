Monday, 13 August 2018

Jazz star at farm

A YOUNG jazz artist who has performed with the likes of Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Robbie Williams will take to the stage at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts on Friday (August 24) at 8pm.

Simon Allen cut his teeth with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, was named Young Jazz Musician of the Year, studied at the Royal Academy of Music and over the past seven years, has toured the UK and Europe.

He will be supported by The Pendulum Trio, comprising Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

Tickets are £15 (£13 conc), £5 under 16s, from the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

