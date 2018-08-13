Jazz night at theatre

AWARD-WINNING jazz group, the Jam Experiment, will be playing at the Progress Theatre in Reading on August 31.

The line-up includes the winner of Rising Star in the 2017 British Jazz Awards, trombonist Rory Ingham, his brother Dominic Ingham on violin and voice, Toby Comeau on piano/keyboard, Joe Lee on bass, and Jonny Mansfield on drums.

They released their debut album last year and toured Europe this summer.

Doors open at 7pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 (conc £14) from www.progresstheatre.co.uk