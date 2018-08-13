Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz night at theatre

Jazz night at theatre

AWARD-WINNING jazz group, the Jam Experiment, will be playing at the Progress Theatre in Reading on August 31.

The line-up includes the winner of Rising Star in the 2017 British Jazz Awards, trombonist Rory Ingham, his brother Dominic Ingham on violin and voice, Toby Comeau on piano/keyboard, Joe Lee on bass, and Jonny Mansfield on drums.

They released their debut album last year and toured Europe this summer.

Doors open at 7pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 (conc £14) from www.progresstheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33