Covering classics

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A FUNK and classic rock covers band will perform at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley on August 26.
FlashHeart will take over the Tap Room, which is off the Greys Road car park, from 8pm to 11pm and play some all-time classics from the Eighties and Nineties.
The event is ticketed, for more information and to book, call (01491) 576596.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say