Monday, 13 August 2018

Covering classics

A FUNK and classic rock covers band will perform at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley on August 26.

FlashHeart will take over the Tap Room, which is off the Greys Road car park, from 8pm to 11pm and play some all-time classics from the Eighties and Nineties.

The event is ticketed, for more information and to book, call (01491) 576596.

