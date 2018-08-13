Beautifully sung arias had us in tears

WHILE Garsington Opera’s four main 2018 productions stretched their resources to the full in June and July, there was much preparation behind the scenes for this year’s Learning and Participation Project, a once-only community performance of The Bureau of Lost Things and Eliza and the Swans.

Some 120 performers took part, including 15-year-old Ellie Vockins from Russell’s Water and the Gillotts Academy, who had secured a singing part in Eliza and the Swans.

Earlier this year she had impressed with Schubert’s Ave Maria at the Henley Youth Festival and her talent can now be nurtured under Garsington’s protective wing.

The Bureau of Lost Things, devised by the performers themselves, is about people struggling to find what they have lost, or are looking for. False leaders, dead-ends and unhelpful bureaucrats put up barriers, but they fight their way through.

Inspired by Mozart’s Magic Flute, it was performed by Garsington Opera Adult Company with 11 members of All Together Singing, a group formed from residents of Sheltered Housing and Care Home provider, C&C.

The somewhat confusing plot was helped charmingly along by Mozart’s music, adapted for the performance.

The Adult Company sang spirited choruses and acted out some amusingly scripted and choreographed scenes, in one, shouting out their sometimes outrageous “lost things”. In between came arias sung beautifully by soprano Anna Sideris. The C&C residents also sang together, bringing tears to the eyes of many in the auditorium.

Eliza and the Swans, a re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Wild Swans, was performed by Garsington Opera Youth Company’s nine- to 21-year-old aspiring actors, singers and dancers, showing a maturity beyond their years.

The King marries his new Queen, but she uses her magic to turn his seven princes into swans and leave baby Princess Eliza for dead in the woods, to ensure she can inherit the throne unopposed.

But Eliza survives and, 16 years later, sets off to break the Queen’s spell, rehabilitate the princes and win back her kingdom. Played by eight different solo instruments, the score is modern, yet refreshingly accessible and there were many fine performances.

The group song and dance routines, involving the Chorus of Wolves, the swans, palace children and staff, wedding guests, guards and villagers were also brilliantly executed. The final mass scene brought the audience rapturously to its feet.

It is difficult to single individuals out among so many. They are unlikely ever to forget the experience, nor are the invited family members and friends who would have been amazed by what youth can achieve when tested.