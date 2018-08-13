Women sing

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
Monday, 13 August 2018
A WOMEN’S singing afternoon will be held in Charvil next month.
The event will be held at the village hall on Saturday, September 15 from 2pm to 4pm and will be run by local choir director Suzanne
Newman.
It costs £10, which
includes a copy of the music and refreshments.
To book, email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com
