Nash and hot salsa

SAXOPHONIST Derek Nash, better known as a front liner with the Jools Holland Band, will be returning to Goring village hall on September 14.

He will be bringing his six-piece salsa band for a night of red hot jazz tempos.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in Goring High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or email jcjazz@btinternet.com

