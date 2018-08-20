Listen to café jazz

THE Lea Lyle Quartet will play a free gig at the Global Café in Reading on Sunday (August 19) at 7.30pm.

The group comprises Lea Lyle on vocals, Nick Hill on piano, Terry Davis on bass and Jim Wade on drums.

Next Wednesday (August 22) the London Street venue will be hosting a jazz jam session with house band the Ken Thompson Trio.

The band comprises Ken Thompson on guitar, Phil Berry on bass and Paul Glover on drums. The session is free, starts at 9pm, and is open to singers and instrumentalists.

The next day (August 23) Fleur Stevenson’s Jazz Singers’ Night with be staged at the café from 9pm. Entry is free.