Russian singers get to grips with Bizet

THE Russian State Opera returns to the Wycombe Swan next month to perform Carmen.

Accompanied by an orchestra of more than 30 musicians, the concert on Saturday, September 8, will be sung in French with English surtitles.

Feel the thrill and passion of love, jealousy and violence of 19th Century Seville in one of Georges Bizet’s most popular pieces.

Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontations and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

It tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who is seduced by Carmen, a free-spirited femme fatale.

José abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, yet loses Carmen's love to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.

Tickets are £36.50, £34.50 and £30.50 (concessions £3 off) from the ticket office on 01494 512000 or via www.wycombeswan.co.uk