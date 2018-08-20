Chamber group go deeper into Mozart

THE latest in a series of concerts celebrating some of Mozart’s greatest works continues at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Thursday (August 23).

It will focus on some of the composer’s less familiar chamber works and be performed by the St John’s Chamber Players.

This programme features Horn Quintet in E Flat, K407 as well as one of Brahms’s last works, the dramatic Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op 114, inspired by the clarinet playing of Richard Muhlfeld. Dvorak’s popular Piano Quintet in A is one of the most tuneful and radiant works in the chamber repertoire.

To round off the programme, the players will also perform two Romantic Pieces, Op 75, by Dvorak.

Tickets are priced £16 (£14.50 concessions), £5 for under-16s from the box office on 01628 788997 or via www.nordenfarm.org