Church calls on top students for concert

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
TWO top students from the Royal Academy of Music will give the fourth concert in the Hambleden summer series at the Church of St Mary the Virgin next Saturday (August 25).
Harpist Esther Beyer and flautist Mina Middleton will be in concert from 7.30pm. Concert organiser Christine Wells said: “Both have played in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. They will perform music by Bach, Fauré, Jongen and Piazzolla.”
Tickets are £15 for adults, with under-18s admitted free, and can be bought in advance from Hambleden Stores or on the door.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say