Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Singer appeal

SINGERS are being invited to join Wargrave Community Choir.

The choir will resume rehearsals after the summer break at the Robert Piggott infant school in Beverley Gardens on Tuesday, September 4, from 8pm.

Residents who want to join in can attend on the night and no prior experience is needed.

For more information visit www.wargrave
communitychoir.co.uk 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33