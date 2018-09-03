Mozart in the barn will boost charities

SEPTEMBER is shaping up to be quite the month for opera lovers, with Fingest Great Barn Opera set to host two productions in aid of the charities Child Bereavement UK and Action Medical Research for Children.

On Sunday, September 16, touring company Diva Opera will stage Mozart’s The Abduction from the Seraglio, followed six days later by Strauss’s Die Fledermaus. The second of the two productions has already sold out, but tickets for the Mozart are still on sale priced £75 — which includes seating in the marquee for the extended picnic interval.

The performance starts at 6pm. To book, call the organisers on (01491) 638474. Alternatively, email fingestopera@btconnect.com

For more information and to download the brochure, visit www.

fingestgreatbarnopera.co.uk