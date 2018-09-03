You’ll never sing alone at workshop

THAMES Valley Chorus is holding a free singing workshop on Saturday, September 15, for male voices to sing some well-known football anthems in four-part close harmony.

No formal singing experience is necessary to take part although experienced singers who would like to try something different will be welcome.

The workshop will feature the well-known ballad You’ll Never Walk Alone, originally from the musical Carousel but later popularised by Gerry and the Pacemakers in the Sixties before being adopted by the Anfield Kop.

The workshop will also include the Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline, which became a favourite of Royals fans in Reading FC’s record breaking 106 points promotion season.

The workshop starts at 10am and will conclude with a performance at 4.30pm for family and friends.

A simple group voice test will ensure that each participant is singing a voice part that suits their vocal range.

The venue is the canteen at Bulmershe School in Chequers Way, Woodley.

Sheet music will be provided on the day, where required.

For more information and to register, visit www.tvchorus.co.uk/

join.html

Tea, coffee and squash will be available during the breaks but it is advisable to bring a water bottle to keep the vocal cords hydrated when singing. It is also recommended that attendees bring a packed lunch.