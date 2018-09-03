Purdy’s on bill at pub

JAZZ diva Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, will be playing a “home” gig at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row later this month.

The singer, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in nearby Nettlebed, plays the Newlands Lane pub on Wednesday, September 12.

The pub’s full regular menu will be available and a £20 music cover charge will apply. To book a table, call (01491) 681048.