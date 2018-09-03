Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Purdy’s on bill at pub

Purdy’s on bill at pub

JAZZ diva Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, will be playing a “home” gig at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row later this month.

The singer, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in nearby Nettlebed, plays the Newlands Lane pub on Wednesday, September 12.

The pub’s full regular menu will be available and a £20 music cover charge will apply. To book a table, call (01491) 681048.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33