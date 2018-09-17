Join your voice with choir’s

ONE of the Henley area’s leading choirs has invited anyone who would like to have a go to “Come and sing with us.”

The South Chiltern Choral Society rehearses on Mondays during term time at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common from 7.30pm to 9.40pm under conductor Paul Burke.

With the new term just getting under way, anyone interested in getting involved is invited to attend the next rehearsal.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Have you ever thought about singing in a choir but were worried you may not fit in? Come and join us and find out how rewarding it can be!

“We are a large mixed-voice choir based in Sonning Common that caters for all abilities, from beginners to accomplished musicians, and we currently have vacancies for all parts of the choir but especially tenors and basses.

There is no audition and you are welcome to try us out for up to three rehearsals free of charge — and our fees are not much more than a cup of coffee for a great evening’s singing. Each new member is given a ‘buddy’ to help them feel at home.”

The choir has a series of concerts lined up over the coming year. “We generally sing Christmassy pieces in December, more serious pieces in the spring and lighter works in the summer,” added the spokesman.

“For example, we will be performing On Christmas Night by Bob Chilcott and Brother Heinrich’s Christmas by John Rutter on December 8 and 9 at Chiltern Edge School, as well as the traditional carols, while raising money for local charities.

“Then in April, we are very excited to be singing The Dream of Gerontius at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford with the Wantage Choral Society and the St Giles Orchestra.

“If you would like to give it a try, please do get in touch with our membership secretary Wendy Cross on members@southchiltern

choralsociety.org.uk or 0118 947 5220.”

For more information, visit the choir online at www.southchilternchoral

society.org.uk