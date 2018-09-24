Bach... and beyond at festival weekend

THE Chiltern Arts festival is returning for an autumn weekend titled “Bach and Beyond” next weekend.

The first concert takes place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden on Friday, September 28, at 7.30pm.

Violinist Fenella Humphreys will perform a programme drawn from her award-winning album Bach2theFuture.

Tickets are £15, £20 and £30. For more information, including details of other events, and to book, visit www.chilternarts.com