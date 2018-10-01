Fairport magic coming to club

FOLK veteran Chris Leslie is bringing the magic that made him a star of Fairport Convention to Nettlebed village club on Monday.

A multi-instrumentalist who also performs with Feast of Fiddle and St Agnes Fountain, Banbury-born Chris has a second career as a soundtrack composer.

He has provided music for BBC plays and classic serials as well as being heard on shows including Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders and Billy Connolly’s World Tour of Scotland. Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said Monday night’s concert, which starts at 8pm, would feature vocals, fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, bouzouki, ukulele, banjo, oud, whistle and native American flute.

Born in 1956, Chris grew up in Oxfordshire. As a child, his brother John steered him toward The Watersons’ Frost and Fire, Dave Swarbrick, and The Corries.

In 1969 he began to teach himself fiddle and modelled himself on the playing of Dave Swarbrick of Fairport Convention, Peter Knight of Steeleye Span, and Barry Dransfield.

Leslie made his first recording at the age of 16 with a Banbury-based electric folk band before forging a successful career on the folk club circuit and recording his debut album The Ship of Time in 1976.

Tickets for Monday night’s concert are £14 in advance or £15 on the door. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk