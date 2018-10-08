Concert celebrates woodwind

THE next Concerts in Caversham event next Saturday (October 13) will celebrate woodwind instruments.

Ben Hudson, a former BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist, will play bassoon as a soloist while oboist Joseph Sanders, who has worked with all the top London orchestras, will be joined by Concerts in Caversham organiser Adrienne Black on piano and harpsichord.

The programme, which will begin at 7.30pm, will include works by Poulenc, Piazolla, Telemann and Dring.

There will be a five-minute interval and refreshments will be served at the end.

Tickets are £15 or £17 in advance or £17 or £19 on the door and are available from Waltons the Jewellers in Caversham (closed on Mondays) or 0118 948 4112 or 0118 9463 202. For more information, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk