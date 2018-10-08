Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Favourites at church

A SPARKLING programme of well-loved favourites and more unusual pieces is in store next Saturday (October 13) at a recital by Goring pianist Janet Pound.

St Mary’s Church in Streatley is the venue for the 4pm concert, which will be followed by tea.

Tickets are £8, available in advance from Inspiration in The Arcade, High Street, Goring. Concessions are £7.

For more information, call 07662 339853 or email stmarysconcerts@hotmail.
co.uk

Then at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 27, Goring Chamber Choir presents “Fairest Isle” at St Thomas’s Church, Goring. Conducted by Frances Brewitt-Taylor with accompaniment from Bryan Almond and a string trio, the programme features music for church and stage by Henry Purcell, including songs, duets and choruses from King Arthur.

A spokesman for the choir said: “This contains everything from rousing battle cries to rustic comedy, joyful anthems to lovesick laments.”

Tickets are £10 — or £5 for students in full-time education) — available from Inspiration, choir members or on the door.

For more information, visit www.goringchamber
choir.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33