Favourites at church

A SPARKLING programme of well-loved favourites and more unusual pieces is in store next Saturday (October 13) at a recital by Goring pianist Janet Pound.

St Mary’s Church in Streatley is the venue for the 4pm concert, which will be followed by tea.

Tickets are £8, available in advance from Inspiration in The Arcade, High Street, Goring. Concessions are £7.

For more information, call 07662 339853 or email stmarysconcerts@hotmail.

co.uk

Then at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 27, Goring Chamber Choir presents “Fairest Isle” at St Thomas’s Church, Goring. Conducted by Frances Brewitt-Taylor with accompaniment from Bryan Almond and a string trio, the programme features music for church and stage by Henry Purcell, including songs, duets and choruses from King Arthur.

A spokesman for the choir said: “This contains everything from rousing battle cries to rustic comedy, joyful anthems to lovesick laments.”

Tickets are £10 — or £5 for students in full-time education) — available from Inspiration, choir members or on the door.

For more information, visit www.goringchamber

choir.org.uk