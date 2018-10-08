Town hall organist has the Wright stuff

A NEW season of concerts opens at the town hall next Sunday (October 14), courtesy of the Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust.

Michael Wooldridge’s playing has previously been heard on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon and The Organist Entertains.

Since winning the prestigious ATOS UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year Competition in 1980, Michael has remained a firm favourite in concert at electronic and theatre organ societies.

Besides extensively touring the UK, he has travelled to Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Ireland, Dubai and Australia.

With an extensive repertoire, his concert programmes are packed with popular music in all styles — orchestral, big band, shows, theatre organ, classical, rock and roll and much more, including many very well known pieces perhaps not often heard at organ concerts but always very much enjoyed.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Entry is £8 with concessions £7.

For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.

henleyorgantrust.org.uk