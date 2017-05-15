Monday, 15 May 2017

a mixed netball tournament in Nettlebed raised £535 for the Ollie Young Foundation, which was set up in memory of a five-year-old boy who died from an incurable brain tumour. Coach Lou Porter said: “Special thanks to all the players, supporters, raffle prize givers and to Nettlebed Community Hall.”

