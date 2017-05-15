'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
a mixed netball tournament in Nettlebed raised £535 for the Ollie Young Foundation, which was set up in memory of a five-year-old boy who died from an incurable brain tumour. Coach Lou Porter said: “Special thanks to all the players, supporters, raffle prize givers and to Nettlebed Community Hall.”
15 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
POLL: Have your say