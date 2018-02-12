Back-to-back wins puts Stingers top

FOLLOWING a top of the league finish last year in the Maidenhead District Netball League Division 5, the Nettlebed Stingers were promoted straight to Division 3 where they have been met by equal opposition and have had to play hard to get winning results this campaign.

Nettlebed’s third match of the season saw them take on Bluebirds who they comfortably defeated 49-14.

The first quarter saw the Stingers settling in nicely to play and some great centre court play between Johnston (C), Goforth (WA) and Southwell (GA) meant the ball flowed nicely into the D where (GS) Bayfield could start getting the goals in.

The second quarter was slightly rocky, but the Stingers soon regained control and after half-time, a well earned water break and a pep talk from captain Southwell, they were back in the zone for the last half of the game.

On the defensive side, the pace of Roberts (GD) meant she was hot on the heels of her opposition and with the remarkable lean of Stubbs (GK), the Stingers defensive was fierce and the ball stayed safely in the Stingers’ possession.

McCarthy (WD) was on great form and stuck to her player, causing havoc on court allowing play to reset as the Stingers ran out comfortable winners.

NETTLEBED Stingers moved to the top of the table following a convincing win against Crazies on Tuesday of last week.

Stingers were met with fast pace from Crazies, but Judy Goforth (WA) and Emma Johnston (C) held their own. With their quick moves and direct passes the ball found its way safely into the hands of Totie Southwell (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) where the goals proceeded to flow.

Mandy Hough (GD) and Clare McCarthy (WD) defended the ball all the way to the D where Katie Bayfield (GK) was ready to get the ball back and with her remarkable lean the ball was quickly back in the Stingers’ possession.

After half-time and changes in both teams Chanti Stubbs came on as goalkeeper and Katie Bayfield moved to goal shooter. The Nettlebed Stingers kept their cool to run out 31-18 winners.