Sharks lose bite as Nettlebed Stingers ease to victory

FOLLOWING a week’s break Nettlebed Stingers were back on court against the Sharks on Tuesday night of last week.

The first half saw the Stingers settle into the game and set the pace finishing the half leading 18-8.

Some quick work in the circle soon extended their lead by 10 goals in quick succession.

The defence fought hard to keep the Sharks at bay with Chanti Stubbs (GK) using her formidable reach to block the GS shots at goal with Sarah Roberts (GD) keeping the GA at a distance.

With the score at 33-13 at the start of the fourth quarter Stingers didn’t let off on the pressure with Judy Goforth (WA) and Emma Johnston (C) and Clare McCarthy (WD) moving the ball well up the court in attack keeping the possession and feeding into the circle.

Shooters Totie Southwell (GA) and Katie Bayfield (GS) were in fine form and the goals kept coming.

The rain started to come down making conditions tricky but Stingers kept their cool to finish 45-15 winners.