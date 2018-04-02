Stingers top table with two games left to play

NETTLEBED Stingers recorded their 14th win of the season against Blaze on Tuesday last week.

They settled quickly with some well executed set plays between Emma Johnston, Judy Goforth and Katie Bayfield, which meant the ball flowed into the D and the hands of attacker Claire Priddy with ease.

The Stingers were ahead 8-4 at the end of the first quarter thanks in part to goalkeeper Chanti Stubbs, who used her formidable reach to keep the Blaze shooters at bay.

She was assisted by Mandy Hough’s and Clare McCarthy’s fast pace which meant the defensive team were able to push the ball up into the attacking third quickly to extend the lead by half-time.

Clinical finishing and collaboration in the circle, with teamwork and link-up play from the centre court and defence players, extended the lead still further in the third and final quarters and while Blaze fought back, Nettlebed were comfortable winners.

The Stingers have promotion to Division 2 in sight as they are top of the league with two matches remaining.