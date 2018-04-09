Monday, 09 April 2018

Win maintains Stingers’ charge for league title

THE penultimate game of the season saw the Nettlebed Stingers defeat Meisters in a fast paced game to remain top of the table.

The speed of Judy Goforth (C), Totie Southwell (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD) in the centre court meant that the ball moved quickly and their opponents struggled to keep up.

Shooting was on point from Katie Bayfield (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) resulting in the second half ending with a 20-9 lead to Nettlebed Stingers. The third quarter saw Chanti Stubbs (GK) commanding the defensive D, her mammoth lean paired with some good rebounds and interceptions by Mandy Hough (GD) meant that the Meisters goal count was kept at bay with the Stingers conceding just two.

The match ended in a comfortable win to the Stingers who play their last match of the season at Red Rockets on April 17.

