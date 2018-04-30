Stingers promoted

THE Nettlebed Stingers have been promoted to Division 2 in the Maidenhead District Netball League as champions following victory in their final game of the season.

Despite a two-week break Nettlebed showed no signs of rustiness as their fast-paced play and determination earned them a 24-14 win last Tuesday.

Victory meant the squad, comprising Mandy Hough, Emma Johnston, Chanti Stubbs, Claire Priddy, Katie Bayfield, Sarah Roberts, Clare McCarthy, Totie Southwell and Judy Goforth ended the season in top spot.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Nettlebed took part in the Wasps Netball Coach Class Programme at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry, travelling there by minibus donated by Shiplake College.

The ladies took to the match court where they we’re put through their passes in an hour-long training session with the U21 coach.

They then watched round eight in the Netball Vitality Superleague of Wasps V Team Bath where England Netball Commonwealth gold medallists Natalie Haythornthwaite, Kadeen Corbin, Eboni Beckford-Chambers and the 150-capped Jade Clarke were on court after their Australian victory but this time against each other. The final score was a 61-44 win to Wasps.