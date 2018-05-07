Monday, 07 May 2018

Stingers take honours

NETTLEBED STINGERS took to the court for the end of season versatility tournament at Kidwells Park on Tuesday.

Every team got the chance to play each other in seven minute matches with no player in their normal positions.

All the teams were in great spirits as Nettlebed Stingers came away with the top spot as well as a new netball and pump.

