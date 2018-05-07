Stingers take honours

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
NETTLEBED STINGERS took to the court for the end of season versatility tournament at Kidwells Park on Tuesday.
Every team got the chance to play each other in seven minute matches with no player in their normal positions.
All the teams were in great spirits as Nettlebed Stingers came away with the top spot as well as a new netball and pump.
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say