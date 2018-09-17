Pre-season rally wins for Stingers

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
NETTLEBED STINGERS got their pre-season underway with a series of rally matches in the Reading District League — a new league they have entered this season in which they will play in Division 3.
The Stingers won all four of their matches, which were played seven minutes each way, against Mortimer Gems, Laurel Park Cylines, Laurel Park Whirlwinds and ACF.
Nettlebed will also be competing in the Maidenhead District League with matches taking place on Tuesdays.
Anyone interested in joining the club is invited to take part in a training sessions at Nettlebed Primary School on Monday evenings from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say