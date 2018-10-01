Monday, 01 October 2018

Stingers triumph

NETTLEBED STINGERS got the new RDNL Division 3 winter season underway with a win against Laurel Park Whirlwinds last Saturday.

The first half saw the Stingers settle into the game, setting the pace with some fast centre court play from Sarah Roberts (WD), Emma Johnston (C) and Mandy Hough (WA).

The defence fought hard to keep the Whirlwinds out of the circle, with Chanti Stubbs (GK) and Lydia Johnston (GD) using good teamwork and their formidable reach to intercept and prevent the opposition from scoring, resulting in a half-time lead of 19-13.

With some quick teamwork in the attacking third from Sammy Coff (WA), Totie Southwell (GA) and Katie Byfield (GS), Nettlebed soon extended their lead by 17 goals, finishing the third quarter 36-19.

The Stingers were able to keep the Whirlwinds at bay with some fine collaboration between defence and centre court that allowed the team to channel the ball up to the circle and capitalise on their lead further, scoring an additional 12 goals in the final quarter.

