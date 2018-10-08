Winning start for Stingers

NETTLEBED STINGERS got their new Maidenhead Winter League season off to a winning start on Tuesday of last week.

Going into the Division 2 clash Nettlebed, who had been promoted from Division 3 last season, were underdogs against relegated Division 1 side Girl Friday.

Girl Friday’s GA was an impressive shooter putting the Stingers defence to the test, netting goals from the edge of the circle while Chanti Stubbs (GK) leaned over her. Sarah Roberts (GD) also fought hard resulting in Stingers being down one goal by the end of the first quarter, 7-6.

Girl Friday increased their lead in the second quarter to 14-12 despite a leaping interception by Claire McCarthy (WD).

The third quarter is where the match changed. Girl Friday’s GS made no goals in the quarter while Stingers took the lead early on with some good play by Totie Southwell (GA). Southwell scored all attempted goals in this quarter bringing the score to an even 18-18.

This level pegging aggravated Girl Friday and spurred on Stingers. Emma Johnston (C) and Judy Goforth (WA) were playering well over the centre court ensuring every ball went to our shooters. In the circle the pairing of Southwell (GA) and Katie Bayfield (GS) scored an impressive goals. Despite some fouls and aggressive play, Stingers played a calm, fast game that resulted in a seven-goal lead at the close of play.