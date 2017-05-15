Margaret Simister, kind and loyal friend with northern wit

MARGARET SIMISTER, who died recently, was a Lancashire lass who, with husband Norman and children James and Joanne, made her home in the South, but nonetheless never lost that witty and endearingly northern sense of humour.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to four devoted grandchildren.

Those of us who knew her —- and they must number hundreds — will never forget her quick repartee, her kindness and, above all, her being a true and loyal friend.

The Simisters came to live in Wargrave in 1987 and moved to Henley in 2000.

Margaret worked in the Henley tourist information office for many years and, after her retirement, was involved with a great deal of local activities. She spent several years helping in the fund-raising office at Sue Ryder as a volunteer and then, after an illness, worked in the Colostomy Association office at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Margaret was an avid and excellent golfer and was a member of Hennerton, then Henley Golf Club and was co-founder of a ladies’ golfing society, the HAGGS.

She was president of HAGGS, which has more than 50 members and is still going strong after 18 years.

She was also a brilliant painter, belonging to various art groups and selling many of her delightful watercolours and sketches locally and around the country on various painting holidays she went on with artistic friends.

Margaret was a member of the Henley Bowls Club, Phyllis Court Club and the Henley Guild of Arts and Crafts committee where she organised outings to London and other venues to visit exhibitions.

She worshipped at Dunsden parish church, where she was a busy member of the congregation, helping with fund-raising and flower arranging, among other things.

It is here she will be buried on May 17 to lie alongside her beloved husband Norman, who died almost exactly one year ago.

Margaret and Norman loved to travel and over the years had regular trips to America and Europe for numerous golfing holidays with friends.

Over the past few months, however, Margaret’s health had deteriorated and she was in a great deal of pain and discomfort, although she did a very good job of hiding this from all but her nearest and dearest.

Her family and friends are so grateful to those carers, both at home and at Sue Ryder, who made her last year more bearable.

No one will ever forget Margaret’s sweet nature, her deliciously wicked sense of humour and her unfailing kindness to all her family and friends.

We mourn her passing with great sadness but also with a great sense of joy and gratitude that we were so lucky to have had her as a friend.