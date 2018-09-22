Sunday, 23 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farmer and show man dies at 83

Farmer and show man dies at 83

A FARMER who worked in Remenham for almost 60 years has died.

Donald Dawes, who ran Woodside Farm in Remenham, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on September 7, aged 83.

He is survived by his wife Una, sons Colin, Duncan and David and brother Bill, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family.

Mr Dawes moved to the area in 1959 and took over Park Place Farm, where he stayed until the Nineties when he moved to Woodside Farm.

He was a member of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the Henley Show, for more than 40 years.

He served as president in 1990 and as its agricultural chairman for 17 years from 1992 to 2009.

A service of celebration will take place at St Nicholas’ Church in Remenham, on October 2 at 11.30am.

No black ties. Donations, if desired, should be made to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

• An obituary on Mr Dawes will be publishd in next week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33